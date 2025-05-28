Tom Hanks’ “The Moonwalkers” Immersive Space Experience Launches June 27 at Boston’s Saunders Castle

Boston is about to take a giant leap for immersive entertainment. “The Moonwalkers: A Journey With Tom Hanks,” a new cinematic experience that brings the story of lunar exploration to life, is set to open June 27 at the historic Saunders Castle at Park Plaza. Boston will be the first North American stop for this acclaimed show, which blends rare NASA footage, state-of-the-art visuals, and the unmistakable narration of Tom Hanks.

The experience, produced by Lightroom and Paquin Entertainment Group—the team behind blockbuster events like Beyond Van Gogh and King Tut—transforms Saunders Castle into a portal to the Moon. Visitors will journey through the legendary Apollo missions and catch a glimpse of the future with NASA’s Artemis program, all guided by Hanks’ signature storytelling. Tickets are on sale now.

Hanks, who co-wrote and executive produced the show with BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Christopher Riley, has long been fascinated by space travel. “As a kid, I was deeply affected by the Apollo missions and the dedication and commitment of the human beings who made each journey,” Hanks said in a press statement. “Through the extraordinary and unique production capabilities of Lightroom, the audience can see these incredible moments in a new and enthralling perspective.”

The production features newly restored NASA footage and stunning images from “Apollo Remastered,” a bestseller by digital restoration expert Andy Saunders. Audiences will also experience exclusive interviews between Hanks and astronauts from the Artemis program, making the event as timely as it is nostalgic.

After a record-breaking run in London that drew over 250,000 visitors, “The Moonwalkers” is expected to be a major draw for Boston’s science enthusiasts, families, and anyone curious about humanity’s greatest adventure. “Our mission is to push the boundaries of storytelling—partnering with the world’s most visionary creatives to craft groundbreaking experiences for everyone,” said Lightroom CEO Richard Slaney.

The Saunders Castle at Park Plaza is located at 130 Columbus Ave in Boston. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit lightroomexperiences.com and follow @lightroom.exp on Instagram.