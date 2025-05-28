Wally’s Wieners Opens New Restaurant in Providence’s Federal Hill

Wally's Wieners is expanding its reach by opening a new location on Federal Hill in Providence. It is the first new restaurant to open in the space in 69 years.

Customers can look forward to enjoying weenies (made with authentic Saugys) and 'tinis (flavored espresso martinis), along with coffee milkshakes, a nonalcoholic version of the martinis.

According to a Providence Journal report, Brad Head and his wife, Morgan Head, launched Wally's as a hot dog cart in 2016, which they stocked with iconic Rhode Island Saugys. Morgan's aunt, Mary O'Brien Parrella, owns Saugy Hot Dogs, which dates back to 1869. The family's 9-year-old doodle dog inspired the business name.

Federal Hill joins Newport on Thames Street and the Newport Craft Brewery as the third Newport location for the growing business.

Inside the new Federal Hill Wally's Wieners, the walls are bedecked with framed dog photos (not wieners) and celebrities eating hot dogs, including President John F. Kennedy and Lucille Ball. The vintage bar in the back has been updated with a new floor and new bar padding, but the business recognizes the history of the building, which previously housed Joe Marzilli's Old Canteen.

While the menu across all Wally's Wieners locations features fun toppings for the Saugys, fries, chicken sandwiches, salads, and smashburgers, specials at Federal Hill will feature a Bolognese dog in honor of the location.