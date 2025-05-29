ContestsEvents
7 Boston-Area Restaurants That Support Gluten-Free Dining

Michael Vyskocil
Gluten-free dining in Boston means diverse flavors and textures. Several restaurants accommodate diners with celiac disease, gluten intolerance, and other dietary sensitivities, with modifiable menus, gluten-free kitchens, or clearly identified menus. Below are several suggestions for gluten-free dining as identified by The Boston Globe:

Anna's Taqueria

The Natick location of this homegrown burrito chainlet will soon offer gluten-free homemade tortillas in the coming weeks; soon, they'll feature the tortillas at each restaurant. | 1265 Worcester St., Natick | 508-318-8960

Bartaco

This taco chain with California vibes has locations from Fenway to Fort Point. Bartaco's menu ha modifications for gluten, dairy, nut, shellfish, and soy allergies. | Various locations

Bom Dough

This Brazilian café offers delicious gluten-free cheese bread, pão de queijo, and a line of gluten-free waffles, egg dishes, parfaits, muffins, and more. | 1271 Cambridge St., Cambridge | 617-945-1179

Capo and Prima

These sister Italian restaurants, Capo and Prima, offer their customers gluten-free nights; Prima's is Monday, and Capo's is Tuesday. Practically all items on the menus are gluten-free, from meatballs to pasta. | 443 W. Broadway, Boston, 617-993-8080 | 10 City Square, Charlestown

Danvers Pizza

North Shore pizza afficionados love Danvers Pizza for its gluten-free pizzas with everyone's favorite toppings, plus gluten-free subs, calzones, and fries. The menu is well-labeled and approachable. | 136 Andover St., Danvers, 978-880-7959

Farthest Star Sake

Sample craft sake — gluten-free, made with rice, koji, yeast, and water — with gluten-safe cocktails and mocktails. Pop-up food vendors here must offer both gluten-free and vegetarian choices. | 120 N. Meadows Road, Medfield, 508-242-5416

Michael VyskocilWriter
