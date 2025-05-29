Bad Bunny Makes History as First Solo Male Cover Star for Vogue Mexico

Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny will take the May 2025 cover of Vogue Mexico. This appearance makes him the first-ever male artist to land a solo cover spot in the magazine's history.

In striking shots by Sebastian Faena, the musician is seen wearing Calvin Klein. The stark cover shot shows him in a simple white shirt and vest paired with a pava hat, as styled by Andrew Mukamal.

The cover choice sparked debate among fashion watchers. "ANOTHER man on the cover of Vogue! So annoying. Lord, make it stop," wrote matheus_s in The Fashion Spot. "Ew," another unimpressed person commented after seeing the cover.

"Horrible, but this is consistent of Vogue Mexico," Xone shared.

But Karla Martínez de Salas pushed for this bold move. Since becoming head of editorial content in 2016, she's shaken things up. Under her watch, the magazine has featured model Angelina Kendall and star actresses Rachel Zegler and Cameron Diaz as cover girls in 2025 alone.

Still, not everyone thinks it's a big deal. "First solo man on Vogue Mexico, but doesn't make a difference when we have seen several males in the last five years worldwide!" Ivano wrote in the magazine's comments.