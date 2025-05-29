ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Richest Small Town in Massachusetts Revealed

When thinking about the richest places in the United States, big, flashy cities and meccas often come to mind. Areas like New York City and Beverly Hills are certainly among…

Anne Erickson
Now, one study has revealed the richest cities in the United States that are small towns, including in this state.
Getty Images / Justin Sullivan

When thinking about the richest places in the United States, big, flashy cities and meccas often come to mind. Areas like New York City and Beverly Hills are certainly among the richest and most expensive places to live in the U.S., but it's not just the big, glitzy cities that are rich. Some of the richest cities in America are actually small towns.

That goes against what many think of when they think of small town America. But, there are certainly some small cities and towns that have a lot of wealth, and living there can be quite expensive. So, why save all the riches for the big guys? Now, one study has revealed the richest cities in the United States that are small towns, including in this state.

The Richest Small Town in Massachusetts

GOBankingRates, via Yahoo Finance, has released a tally of the richest small towns in the country. To come up with this roster of quaint places, they looked at U.S. Census Bureau income data in areas in every state with 500 to 15,000 households. From there, they determined the wealthiest small towns in America. Note that they didn't include Alaska, because there wasn't enough data.

So, what's the richest small town in Massachusetts? They name Boxford, which is a suburb of Boston. The median income in this area, according to the study, is $232,326.

Now, looking beyond small towns, what's the richest and most expensive neighborhood in America? According to House Beautiful, it's Gables Estates in Coral Gables, Florida. "This waterfront, gated community is extremely prestigious and highly exclusive; it's made up of around 170 homes in a range of styles from Spanish Mediterranean to Art Deco to sleek and modern," House Beautiful notes.

They add that the high cost of a home "isn't the only obstacle to settling down here; there are plenty of rules and regulations a person must follow if they're interested in buying a home in this neighborhood, such as going through a background check and submitting multiple letters of recommendation."

EvergreenMassachusetts
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Rihanna Calls Out DJ Khaled’s Mango Method
Human InterestRihanna Calls Out DJ Khaled’s Mango MethodKayla Morgan
This Day in Sports History: May 29
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: May 29
Massachusetts’ Most Iconic Brand Totally Makes Sense
Human InterestMassachusetts’ Most Iconic Brand Totally Makes SenseAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect