May 29 is a date that induces nostalgia in hip-hop and R&B fans for many reasons. This day is full of memorable moments in these genres, many of which continue to influence pop culture. One celebrated artist whose birthday falls on this day is the American R&B and pop singer La Toya Jackson, who was born in 1956. A member of the famous Jackson family, she has released 10 studio albums. Her 1980 eponymous debut album peaked at No. 116 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 26 on Billboard's Top Black Albums chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several charting hip-hop and R&B albums and singles were released on this day:

1987: American rapper LL Cool J released his second studio album, Bigger and Deffer, through Def Jam and Columbia Records. It peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and spent 11 weeks at the top of Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

1990: American hip-hop group Poor Righteous Teachers released its debut album, Holy Intellect. It peaked at No. 142 on the Billboard 200 and No. 17 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2012: Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj released "Beez in the Trap" as the third single from her second album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded. The song, which features American rapper 2 Chainz, peaked at No. 48 on the Billboard Hot 100.

2020: American rapper Lil Yachty released his fourth album, Lil Boat 3. It debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 11 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2020: American rapper Freddie Gibbs and producer the Alchemist released their collaborative album, Alfredo. It debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Cultural Milestones

May 29 has witnessed important cultural milestones in the industry:

1976: Motown queen Diana Ross' "Love Hangover" went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The disco track, which had already topped the R&B and disco charts, would win the music icon a GRAMMY nomination for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance at the 19th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

1984: American comic rap group Fat Boys released their self-titled debut album on Sutra Records. It peaked at No. 48 on the Billboard 200 and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America a year later.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This industry has witnessed significant upheavals and low points on May 29 over the years:

2002: Indian rapper and singer Sidhu Moose Wala, widely considered the most successful and important Punjabi rapper of all time, was killed in a drive-by shooting at the age of 28. His 2018 debut album PBX 1 reached No. 66 on Billboard's Canadian Albums chart.

2015: American rapper Young Pappy was shot and killed at the age of 20. The rising star rapper was known for high-energy drill songs, such as "Killa," "Fanteo Freestyle," and "Homicide."