Megan Thee Stallion’s Lawyer Rejects Tory Lanez Defense Over New Audio

Things are heating up again in the Megan Thee Stallion vs. Tory Lanez saga. his legal team is sharing new material—but Megan’s attorney says it’s nothing new.

The audio, first reported by TMZ was recently released police audio by Lanez’s lawyers, featuring Sean Kelly, an eyewitness who told officers he believed a woman fired the shots the night Megan was injured in 2020. They argue this supports their claim that Megan’s former friend, Kelsey Harris, was the one who pulled the trigger—not Lanez.

But Megan’s attorney, Alex Shapiro, strongly disagrees.

“Last week, they argued that Kelsey Harris shot Megan and now, they’re claiming that Megan only stepped on glass,” Shapiro told the outlet Complex in an email. “They continue to rehash old evidence from trial and re-package it as new information to desperately sway public opinion. There was no new evidence displayed today — simply a sad attempt from Tory’s team to copy our presentation format to peddle misinformation.”

The audio was also shared on a website called 360hourslater.com, which includes videos and transcripts related to the case. The site also highlights Megan’s early statement to police where she said she had stepped on glass. Megan later explained she said that to protect herself and others during a time of high tension between police and the public.

“At this time, we were at the height of police brutality and the situation with George Floyd,” Megan said. She admitted she feared the officers might “shoot first” and ask questions later. “I don’t wanna see anybody die, I don’t wanna die… In the Black community, in my community, it’s not really accepted to cooperate with police.”

Lanez was found guilty of three charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and firing a gun with gross negligence. In August 2023, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Since his sentencing, some well-known public figures have spoken out in support of Lanez. One of them is Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, who said the conviction was based on “flawed evidence, political pressure, and prosecutorial bias.” She called on California Governor Gavin Newsom to review the case and issue a pardon.

Shapiro criticized Luna’s involvement.