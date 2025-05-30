Salem to Host All-Ages LEGO Fan Convention May 31-June 1

The city of Salem is gearing up for an inaugural LEGO fan convention, affectionately known as the "Brick Convention," from Saturday, May 31, to Sunday, June 1.

Held at the O'Keefe Sports Complex at Salem State University, 225 Canal St., the event will offer an educational, interactive experience for event attendees.

During the convention, guests will be able to try their hand at building creations in building zones. Large-scale LEGO displays and professional LEGO artists will also be in attendance to provide creative inspiration. Plus, various on-site vendors will sell LEGO-themed merchandise.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will support Creations for Charity. The organization purchases new LEGO sets for underpriviledged children during the holiday season.

Sessions on Saturday, May 31, are as follows: Session I, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Session II, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sessions on Sunday, June 1, are as follows: Session I, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Session II, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase online. Each general admission ticket is valid for the selected ticket day and time period only. Children 2 and younger are free. Tickets are $13.99 online and $20 at the door.