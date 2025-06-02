Can the MBTA’s Trains Handle World Cup Traffic in 2026?

In 2026, individuals from across the globe will come to Foxborough, with Gillette Stadium playing host to seven World Cup matches. Tens of thousands of people will likely attend these games by Commuter Rail, but will the MBTA be ready to handle what could be approximately 450,000 fans using the transit agency's services?

The MBTA is joining other agencies in asking Congress for $400 million for infrastructure support. Phillip Eng, the MBTA's general manager, explained to the MBTA Board of Directors why this funding is needed: “We do not want to use our regular operating dollars to be able to handle the overtime, the extra trains, and the extra service that we need to run,” he said in comments shared by NBC10 News Boston.

In addition, the T needs to make critical upgrades at Foxborough Station, including installing a new concrete platform and a second, temporary platform on the opposite side of the tracks.

Transit advocates, such as Janet Cheung of TransitMatters, also want to ensure the MBTA can meet an increased demand for tickets on the Franklin Line.

According to Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., a co-chair of the bipartisan World Cup Caucus, the MBTA can handle the surge of visitation, but more funding for the transportation agency is crucial.

“It's all quite necessary,” he said in comments recorded by NBC10 News Boston. “I think there's bipartisan support for this. I think the White House wants to make sure this goes off as smoothly as possible.”