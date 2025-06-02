Cardi B Breaks Down the Real Cost of Raising Her Kids With Offset

Cardi B is speaking up about just how expensive it is to raise her three children—and she says she’s doing it all on her own.

The 32-year-old rapper shared the details during a conversation on X Spaces, following reports that her ex, Offset, has filed for spousal support. The two share daughters Kulture (6) and Blossom (8 months), and son Wave (3).

“Y’all want to know what’s the kids’ bills? Start adding,” Cardi said.

She started with transportation. “My kids got their own driver. The kids' driver is on a retainer for $10,000 a month.”

Cardi also claimed that Offset doesn’t help pay for Kulture’s private school, which she said costs $45,000. “Kulture and Wave gets tutoring four times a week,” she added.

She went on to say that Kulture takes piano lessons three times a week, at $300 an hour. “I’m not sure how much is gymnastics and Wave’s boxing classes, but I pay for that, too,” Cardi said.

As for childcare, she explained, “My cousin babysits Wave and Kulture. She gets paid $3,000 a week.”

Her youngest daughter, Blossom, has a nanny who is paid $500 per daytime shift.

“This is not even including food,” Cardi said. “My kids have a personal chef that come from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. that I pay for because people in my house don’t have time to cook.”

Cardi also claimed that she purchased their home herself and pays for security to keep her children safe. “I bought that s--- with my sweat and tears,” she said. Addressing Offset directly, she added, “You have left me with the kids’ bill.”

Beyond the finances, Cardi also spoke emotionally about Offset’s alleged absence from their children's lives—especially Blossom’s.

“I want you to die. But I want you to die f------ slow,” she said on X. “Kiari is allowed to see my kids. There is not one day that he’s not allowed to see my kids. He stood up my kids three times. He has seen Blossom only like five times.”

Cardi announced her third pregnancy the same day she filed for divorce in July 2024. Offset reportedly responded by asking her to pay spousal support.

This isn’t the first time they’ve split. Cardi also filed for divorce in September 2020, following rumors of Offset’s infidelity, but later called it off.