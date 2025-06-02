DaBaby and DaniLeigh Celebrate Daughter’s Graduation Amid Past Relationship Challenges

On Saturday, May 31, DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s daughter Velour made hearts melt with a photo drop from her preschool graduation—and her proud parents were front and center.

Velour’s official Instagram page shared a carousel of adorable photos, including one of the soon-to-be four-year-old cheesing in her tiny graduation cap. In another sweet shot, DaniLeigh posed with her mini-me in front of a balloon-filled “congratulations” backdrop. DaBaby also made a heartwarming appearance, kissing Velour on the cheek while she flashed a big smile.

And the proud parent vibes didn’t stop there.

A video from the ceremony showed a woman—likely one of Velour’s teachers—giving her a glowing shout-out for her standout personality and style.

“With a unique style and confident smile, she always stood out as our most fashionable Velour,”

the woman said at the podium.

DaniLeigh could be heard giggling from behind the camera, clearly feeling the moment. The crowd cheered as Velour walked up to receive her graduation prize, which a school staffer helped place around her neck.

Fans online reacted with love, nostalgia, and disbelief at how fast Velour is growing up.

One person commented, “She so adorable always have been since she came out the womb but dang I thought she was about 6 by now lol 😂❤️ congratulations hubby bun.”

Another added, “I love seeing these couples put their issues aside for the benefit and support of their children! 😍”

A third wrote, “This little cutie pie!!! ❤️ she is just growing up🥹.”

But behind the sweet family moment is a more complicated history. In a 2022 interview, DaniLeigh opened up about her on-again, off-again relationship with DaBaby.

“It was toxic,” she said, per Uproxx. “We had our really good times. We were in love. He had his little mess-ups and stuff, so we’d break up for a month and then get back together… We broke up a lot.”

The singer gave birth to Velour in August 2021. Later that year, an explosive Instagram Live argument between the couple made headlines.

“It was very triggering, very sad,” DaniLeigh said. “I wish it didn’t happen because I don’t want my baby to see that later on in life.”

She added, “But she’ll grow to be her own person and to be able to take things in.”