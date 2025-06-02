ContestsEvents
Listen to Throwback Lunch for NAS Tickets!

Listen to Throwback Lunch to hear key word!

Sponsored by Boston Symphony Orchestra

HOT 96.9 is hooking you up with tickets to see NAS again!

Listen to HOT 96.9's Throwback Lunch from Monday-Friday of this week for your chance to win tickets to see NAS and Boston Pops!

Text LUNCH to 833-973-0969!

Grammy award winning and hip-hop icon NAS will be teaming up with the Boston Pop and performing at the legendary Tanglewood on Friday, June 27th.

Get tickets now at tanglewood.org

