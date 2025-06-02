Pop-Up Bar Inspired by ‘Family Guy’ Coming to Boston This Summer

Soon you'll be able to kick back like you're a member of a favorite cartoon family at a new pop-up bar experience in Boston this summer.

A pop-up Drunken Clam, a bar featured in "Family Guy," will be taking over the West End Johnnies in Boston's West End for a limited time beginning July 18. According to a Boston.com report, a news release about the pop-up didn't state how long the experience would run.

Fans of the Seth MacFarlane-animated production will identify with the Drunken Clam's neon bar sign and red bar booths, but the Boston pop-up will carry the theme beyond Peter Griffin's bar. The "Family Guy"-inspired pop-up will include food and drink specials that reference elements of the show.

Master Chef finalist and Chopped champion Becky Brown is overseeing the “Eat My Junk” food menu, which will include a "Good Old-Fashioned Value Burger" and "Greased-Up Deaf Fries."

A cocktail selection will cover the following creations:

The No No Noooo, a cocktail made with agave, lemon, reposado tequila, tajin, and watermelon

Shut Up Meg, a drink infused with gin, honey, lemon, and thyme

The Evil Monkey, a tasty beverage featuring a cassis berry, jalapeño tincture, lime, tequila and Topo Chico

Cool Whip, a libation mixing an espresso blend with Mr. Black, vodka, and whipped cream

Pewterschmidt Industries, a drink featuring basil, bonded bourbon, lime, peach liqueur, and Topo Chico