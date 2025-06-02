Popeyes Introduces New Chicken Wraps to Menu

Starting June 2, 2025, Popeyes is rolling out three delicious wraps to its US menu for $3.99. The wraps come in Classic, Spicy, and Honey Mustard flavors, giving customers a new spin on their popular chicken.

Each wrap features a hand-battered chicken tender paired with crisp lettuce, gooey cheese, and tangy pickles. The real game-changer? A special tortilla crafted from the chain's secret biscuit recipe - something you won't find anywhere else.

"All that craveable crunch in a fresh, portable way," said Chef Amy Alarcon, VP of Culinary Innovation at Popeyes, in a statement.

To complement these wraps, the chain is debuting refreshing blueberry drinks. The new offerings include both frozen and regular Blueberry Lemonade, along with two tea choices - sweet and unsweet with blueberry flavor.

Since McDonald's ditched their Snack Wraps in 2016, no major US fast-food chain has stepped into the wrap market - until now. You can grab one at any location or order through the app or website.

From its humble beginnings as a small New Orleans joint in 1972, Popeyes has grown to serve customers at over 4,000 locations worldwide. This wrap launch is their biggest menu addition since the 2019 chicken sandwich that kicked off a fast-food frenzy.