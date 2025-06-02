Ravyn Lenae Announces More U.S. Tour Dates Following Coachella Success

Chicago singer Ravyn Lenae is starting her US tour on October 6 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. This news follows her captivating performance at the 2025 Coachella in April.

She announced the tour on her Instagram with the caption, "BACK ON TOUR, cannot wait to see yall across the US & EU/UK this fall, it's gonna be so special xoxoxo."

The "Love Me Not" singer will stop in six cities across the country. Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Brooklyn, and Washington DC will get to see her before she crosses the ocean to Europe in November, with her first stop in Manchester's Albert Hall on November 2. She'll also rock the stages in London, Paris, and Cologne while in Europe.

Lenae's new album, Bird's Eye, features a collaboration with executive producer Dahi, who's got a Grammy on his shelf. She also featured top artists like Childish Gambino and Ty Dolla $ign on some of the tracks. Pitchfork described it as "a genre-blending album that experiments within and beyond R&B-always guided by her expansive, cotton-candy soft soprano."

On social media, she opened up about the music: "Making Bird's Eye has meant returning to the little girl inside of me. Every path I have taken and every question I have had led me back to where I started," she wrote.

After the US run, she'll join Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet Tour for select shows in November, including a six-night residency at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. You can also catch her at Lollapalooza on August 1.

The R&B singer recently made her debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she sang "Genius" and "Love Me Not." Later, she appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, performing three songs alongside KAYTRANADA and Channel Tres.