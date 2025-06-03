MBTA Brings Bus Service to Houghton’s Pond Starting June 21

The MBTA has announced it will bring its Saturday bus service to Houghton's Pond in the Blue Hills Reservation in Milton beginning June 21.

Route 716 buses, which run between Cobbs Corner in Canton and Mattapan in Boston with connections to the Mattapan Line, will run every 90 minutes from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays from June 21 through Oct. 11. Buses will serve Houghton's Pond in both directions using Hillside Street from MA-138/Washington Street.

The summer service pilot program results from what the MBTA calls a “robust multiyear outreach effort” that solicited feedback from elected officials, municipal agencies, nonprofit organizations, residents, and transit advocates. The MBTA said it will use its ridership data and passenger feedback to help shape future summer service offerings via Route 716.

This summer's MBTA service expansion is made possible through a partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR).

“Houghton's Pond is a fantastic place to enjoy summer recreational activities, and we're pleased to have the opportunity to transport people to the pond with the pilot 716 direct bus service this summer on Saturdays,” MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng said in a news release shared with Boston.com.

As a part of the Massachusetts State Parks system, the Houghton's Pond Recreation Area includes an accessible beach and a 24-acre pond for fishing and swimming, plus biking, hiking, and horseback riding trails. The area also includes ball fields, a concession venue, picnic areas, a playground, restrooms, and a visitor center.