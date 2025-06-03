Rihanna Debuts New Savage X Fenty Collection While Grieving Father’s Death

Just a few days after losing her father, Ronald, at age 70, Rihanna unveiled her latest Savage X Fenty designs. The star, who stunned Met Gala guests by showing she's pregnant with her third child with A$AP Rocky, shot the collection's photos weeks ago.

She introduced the new line on her Instagram by posting pictures of her modeling them with the caption, "It's me playing 'hide the baby bump' whole shoot! boutta be a cheeky summer, new mosaic floral lace @savagexfenty just dropped."

In the pictures, she uses shadows and strategic poses to mask signs of pregnancy. The blue tiles of the fabric accentuate the floral patterns, giving the whole shoot a dreamy, almost mysterious vibe.

News broke from Starcom Network in Rihanna's hometown in Barbados, confirming that Ronald died Saturday morning after a short illness, confirmed by close sources. No other details about his passing have been shared publicly.

Based on past conversations, there seems to be a mixed picture of their bond. In a chat with Billboard, Rihanna once expressed about their relationship, "It's really strange. That's the only word I can think of to describe it, because you grow up with your father, you know him, you are a part of him, for goodness' sakes! And then he does something so bizarre that I can't begin to wrap my mind around it."

At home, the "Diamonds" star is raising two boys, three-year-old Rza and one-year-old Riot, with partner A$AP Rocky. They've been together since 2019.

While fans wait for her next album, R9, she told Entertainment Tonight the pregnancy won't slow down its release. Meanwhile, her Savage X Fenty brand continues to thrive.