Ye Wants to Make Peace With Jay-Z

Ye opens up about regrets, past drama, and wanting to mend fences with longtime friend and mentor Jay-Z.

Kayla Morgan
Kanye at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Looks like Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) is feeling the weight of his words — and he wants to make things right.

Over the weekend, the outspoken rapper and producer shared an emotional post on X (formerly Twitter), revealing he’s been having some heavy dreams. “All my dreams have been about apologizing to Jay Z,” he wrote, referring to his longtime friend and musical partner.

Ye and Jay-Z go way back — from “Watch the Throne” to countless other collaborations — but their friendship has hit some rocky patches. And Ye seems to know he’s played a part in that.

Back in April, he tweeted (and later deleted) an apology for things he’d said in the past. In particular, he brought up a hurtful comment from March, where he suggested Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, have mental disabilities — a serious and offensive claim that drew a lot of backlash.

“I’m sorry Jay Z,” Ye tweeted on April 10. “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real sh– none of these rap n—as had my back.”

Ye’s weekend post wasn’t the only headline involving him. On Monday, another former collaborator, Pusha T, spoke out about their own strained relationship — yet another bond Ye recently said he’d like to fix.

Looks like Ye might be in his repair era.

Jay ZKanye West
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
