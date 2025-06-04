Cape Air to Begin Daily Flights Between Boston and New Bedford on Sept. 29

Cape Air has announced it will offer twice-daily flights from New Bedford Regional Airport to Boston's Logan International Airport beginning Sept. 29. The service will operate year-round.

Departures are scheduled for 8:15 a.m. and 2 p.m., with returns from Logan at 1 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. The flight time from gate to gate is approximately 35 minutes.

The flights are currently on sale at Cape Air's website. One-way tickets to Boston are priced at $99.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell praised the new direct daily flight travel option from New Bedford to Logan International Airport, calling it “a new way to beat Boston traffic” and “high parking rates.”

Mitchell noted that passengers traveling to Boston's Logan International Airport to begin a longer journey would be able to pass through a U.S. Transportation Security Administration checkpoint in New Bedford. This arrangement would allow them to more easily connect to domestic and international flights without going through long security lines upon arrival at Logan. Parking near the New Bedford airport's main entrance costs $10 per day.

“New Bedford Regional Airport's best days are ahead,” New Bedford Regional Airport Manager Scot Servis said in a news release shared with The New Bedford Light. “We're expecting more passengers this year with the new flights to Boston, and the increased interest will surely drive more carriers to explore opportunities in New Bedford.”