ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Cardi B Gets Real: ‘I Was Losing My Mind’ in Offset Relationship

Cardi B says she felt “drained” and “losing [her] mind” in past relationship: “I was going to end up killing them.”

Kayla Morgan
Cardi B attends Cardi B's Gala After Party with Revolve And FWRD At Silencio on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Revolve &amp; FWRD

Cardi B isn’t holding back when it comes to how tough her relationship with Offset really was—and why she’s glad it’s over.

The day after going public with NFL star Stefon Diggs, the rapper got real with fans during a candid chat on X Spaces, sharing what her mindset was like during her past relationship with the Migos rapper—and how far she’s come since.

“I don’t think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was,” Cardi told listeners on Tuesday, June 3. “Drained, drained, drained. Couldn't eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind.”

She repeated it for emphasis: “I was literally losing my mind. And I gave it chances after chances after chances after chances after chances after chances.”

And if she hadn’t gotten out? “I was going to end up going to jail, ‘cause I was going to end up killing them,” she said. “Seriously, with my own bare hands. ‘Cause it was just getting so… it was just getting too much.”

Many fans thought the breakup was just about cheating, but Cardi says it ran deeper: “It’s more than that. The constant lies, the gaslighting… it was really messing up with my head.”

She even revealed that things got so bad, her managers pushed her to see a therapist. “I was so depressed, ‘cause the lies, the constant drama. I would wake up every single morning paranoid,” she said.

Before fully splitting, Cardi and Offset had reconciled and welcomed their daughter, Blossom. But she says the final ending was clear. “I did therapy and I tried and I fell back in love again and I decided to have my baby and everything, and it’s just like, when it’s the end of something it’s literally the end of something. And I don’t know what people wanted me to do.”

These days, Cardi says she’s in a way better place. “I'm in a place right now that I'm very happy and I feel like I'm crawling. It’s like I’m learning how to do things.”

As for her new love life? “Dating,” she added, “is new to me,” and “it took a long time for me to open up to somebody.”

cardi bOffset
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
LA Police Catch Suspect in Nashville Rapper Chris King’s Killing After Year-Long Hunt
MusicLA Police Catch Suspect in Nashville Rapper Chris King’s Killing After Year-Long HuntQueen Quadri
Black Music Month Celebrates Musical Heritage from Gospel to Hip-Hop
MusicBlack Music Month Celebrates Musical Heritage from Gospel to Hip-HopQueen Quadri
Doechii’s First Album ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal’ Snags BET Awards Album of the Year Nomination
MusicDoechii’s First Album ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal’ Snags BET Awards Album of the Year NominationQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect