Cardi B Gets Real: ‘I Was Losing My Mind’ in Offset Relationship

Cardi B isn’t holding back when it comes to how tough her relationship with Offset really was—and why she’s glad it’s over.

The day after going public with NFL star Stefon Diggs, the rapper got real with fans during a candid chat on X Spaces, sharing what her mindset was like during her past relationship with the Migos rapper—and how far she’s come since.

“I don’t think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was,” Cardi told listeners on Tuesday, June 3. “Drained, drained, drained. Couldn't eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind.”

She repeated it for emphasis: “I was literally losing my mind. And I gave it chances after chances after chances after chances after chances after chances.”

And if she hadn’t gotten out? “I was going to end up going to jail, ‘cause I was going to end up killing them,” she said. “Seriously, with my own bare hands. ‘Cause it was just getting so… it was just getting too much.”

Many fans thought the breakup was just about cheating, but Cardi says it ran deeper: “It’s more than that. The constant lies, the gaslighting… it was really messing up with my head.”

She even revealed that things got so bad, her managers pushed her to see a therapist. “I was so depressed, ‘cause the lies, the constant drama. I would wake up every single morning paranoid,” she said.

Before fully splitting, Cardi and Offset had reconciled and welcomed their daughter, Blossom. But she says the final ending was clear. “I did therapy and I tried and I fell back in love again and I decided to have my baby and everything, and it’s just like, when it’s the end of something it’s literally the end of something. And I don’t know what people wanted me to do.”

These days, Cardi says she’s in a way better place. “I'm in a place right now that I'm very happy and I feel like I'm crawling. It’s like I’m learning how to do things.”