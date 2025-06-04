Green Line Service Stops in Downtown Boston for Four-Day Track Work

Starting June 4 at 8 p.m., the Green Line will shut down from North Station through several stops until June 8. This shutdown affects all four branches of North America's oldest subway system, affecting thousands of daily riders.

Shuttle buses will run between Kenmore and Copley stations. The closure goes up to Babcock Street on the B branch, ends at Kenmore for the C and D branches, and goes to Heath Street on the E branch.

While work is ongoing, the T is providing free alternatives. Riders can use the Orange Line between Back Bay and North Station. The 57 bus offers free rides, connecting Babcock Street to Packard's Corner.

E branch customers can take free Route 39 buses from Heath Street to Copley. People using Framingham/Worcester services can ride free between Lansdowne, Back Bay, and South Station.

Crews will repair tracks that date back to the late 1800s. The Green Line grew from what was once the world's largest streetcar network, which reached its peak ninety years ago.

More service disruptions are coming in June. The Blue Line closes June 7-15 between Bowdoin and Orient Heights, with buses running from Government Center to Orient Heights.

Red Line service stops June 14-15 for signal work. Free buses will run between Braintree and JFK/UMass during the closure.

A nine-day Orange Line closure begins June 21, stopping service between Forest Hills and Back Bay. Buses will replace trains while teams work on signals.