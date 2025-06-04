OpenTable Names Boston One of Best Outdoor Dining Capitals for Summer

Americans love dining outdoors, and the summer season in Boston offers numerous opportunities for people to enjoy al fresco dining.

According to new research by OpenTable, more than half of Americans (approximately 55%) enjoy dining outdoors when the weather is nice. In comparison, a third (34%) would prefer to take a chance with unexpected weather rather than give up open-air seating.

OpenTable data revealed that Boston ranks high among major metropolitan cities for the highest share of outdoor dining.

“For some cooler climates, the outdoor dining season is one of the most anticipated times of the year,” said Cheryl Paniagua, vice president of restaurant sales and services at OpenTable, in a news release. “It's exciting to see cities like Chicago and Boston rank highly for summer outdoor dining demand, and warmer climates like Austin and Los Angeles, too.”

The following Boston-area restaurants appear on OpenTable's Top Restaurants for Outdoor Dining:

Atlantic Fish (Back Bay)

Bar Mezzana (South End)

Comfort Kitchen (Dorchester)

Forcella (North End)

Krasi (Back Bay)

La Voile (Back Bay)

Ma Maison (Beacon Hill)

Porto (Back Bay)

The Nautilus - Boston Pier 4 (Seaport)

Venezia Restaurant (Dorchester)