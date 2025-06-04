Post Malone Picks Up Everyone’s Bar Tab During Fan’s Birthday at Boston Hotel

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 03: Post Malone performs during a stop of The Big Ass Stadium Tour at Allegiant Stadium on May 03, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Rapper and singer Post Malone covered everyone's drinks at the Blind Duck inside Raffles Boston while Heleena Norvette celebrated her 41st birthday on May 30.

"It was such a great start to my new year," Norvette told Mass Live.

Unlike most celebrities, Post showed up with just one friend. While other patrons rushed to snap photos, Norvette and her friend stayed back, even though they were huge fans.

The superstar dropped by before his May 31 show at Gillette Stadium. He's on the road with Jelly Roll on what they're calling "The BIG ASS Stadium Tour."

As tickets flew off the shelves, venue staff opened parking lots earlier than planned. Fans drove in from neighboring states to fill up the Massachusetts stadium.

Post's latest country music single, "F-1 Trillion," includes the popular track "I Had Some Help" featuring Morgan Wallen on vocals.