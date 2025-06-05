ContestsEvents
Asian Grocer, T Market, Coming Soon to Natick Mall

Michael Vyskocil
An upscale Asian grocery store is coming soon to the Natick Mall, occupying a space previously occupied by Wegmans.

Leon Yang of the T Market told the Natick Report that the store is in its development and permitting stages. Yang hopes to open the business by the end of this year.

Yang noted that the store will be about 90,000 square feet and carry a premium selection of products. Customers can expect to find a wide selection of fresh produce, live seafood, specialty meats, prepared foods, and unique grocery items from East and Southeast Asia. 

Additionally, the T Market will feature a food court showcasing the tastes of authentic Asian street food vendors. 

“We look forward to welcoming T Market to our already dynamic lineup and immersive experiences,” Jennifer Kearney, senior manager of Natick Mall, said in a statement to Boston.com. “Our goal is to provide fresh experiences and something for everyone, and T Market brings a distinctive retail concept that hasn't been offered here before.” 

According to a description on the market's website, the "T" stands for Total, referencing an all-inclusive shopping experience. The “T” also symbolizes a crossroads, a turning point in the world following the COVID-19 pandemic when its owners created the Asian grocery store concept.

The store will contain several forms of technology designed to enhance the shopping experience, including “smart” checkout systems, self-order kiosks, and contactless shopping tools.

