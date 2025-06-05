Beyond ‘8 Mile’: Every Movie Eminem Has Laced With His Lyrics

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Eminem isn’t just a rap legend—he’s also made serious waves in Hollywood with songs written just for the big screen. From emotional anthems to intense bangers, the Detroit rapper has built a cinematic catalog that goes far beyond 8 Mile. Let’s break down every major movie that features an original Eminem track.

8 Mile (2002) – “Lose Yourself”

Of course, we have to start with the classic. In 8 Mile, Eminem plays Jimmy “B-Rabbit” Smith Jr., a character inspired by his own life. But even more iconic than his acting? The track “Lose Yourself.”

This song didn’t just top charts—it made history. Eminem became the first rapper ever to win an Oscar for Best Original Song at the 2003 Academy Awards. “Lose Yourself” was the ultimate underdog anthem, and to this day, it's his most critically acclaimed song.

Southpaw (2015) – “Phenomenal” & “Kings Never Die”

Although Eminem didn’t star in Southpaw (he was originally cast before Jake Gyllenhaal stepped in), his musical fingerprints are all over the film. He wrote two tracks: “Phenomenal” and “Kings Never Die” (feat. Gwen Stefani), both of which brought his intense energy to this boxing drama.

Venom (2018) – “Venom”

Just like the alien symbiote in the movie, Eminem attached himself to this Marvel antihero flick in a big way. His original song “Venom” closes out the movie with a bang—and not in a subtle way.

Fans were shocked (and hyped) when the track appeared unexpectedly in the end credits, and it later got its own music video starring, you guessed it, a possessed Eminem.

Bodied (2017) – “Caterpillar (Remix)” & More

Produced by Eminem, Bodied is a wild ride through the underground battle rap scene. It’s satire, it’s smart, and yes—it slaps. While Em doesn’t appear in the film, his influence is all over it. He contributed music to the soundtrack, including a remix of “Caterpillar” with Royce da 5’9”.

The film pokes fun at political correctness and rap culture, but also celebrates lyrical skill—Eminem’s bread and butter.

Elvis (2022) – “The King and I”

Yes, Elvis. Eminem teamed up with CeeLo Green to create “The King and I” for Baz Luhrmann’s glam-filled biopic. It’s full of playful rhymes and pays homage to both Elvis and Slim Shady’s own rise to fame.

In the track, Eminem raps: “Me and Elvis jailed together like cellmates / Yeah, this the jailhouse, b****, and I don't give a—”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) – “Last One Standing”

Eminem returned for the Venom sequel with a more emotional anthem: “Last One Standing”, featuring Skylar Grey, Polo G, and Mozzy. It plays during the credits and reflects themes of redemption and survival.

Slim Shady’s Cinematic Legacy