RUN DMC & LEGO Remix ‘It’s Like That’ to Uplift Girl Builders
RUN DMC and LEGO remix “It’s Like That” to break stereotypes and show girls they’ve got serious builder energy, too.
What happens when hip-hop legends meet plastic bricks? Something seriously awesome. RUN DMC has teamed up with LEGO to drop a whole new spin on their iconic 1983 track "It’s Like That" — and this time, it’s all about girl power.
Their new remix is part of LEGO’s campaign called “She Built That,” which aims to inspire the next generation of female builders. The music video features mini LEGO versions of Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels jamming alongside a powerhouse group of real-life creators, including DJ Livia, superstar drummer Nandi Bushell, singer Pink Oculus, and Chinese alt-pop artist Cacien.
Together, they flip the message of the original song to challenge the old idea that builders have to be boys. Spoiler: they definitely don’t.
The music video is a burst of color, cool LEGO animations, and even sign language. It shines a spotlight on girls from around the world as bold, unstoppable creators.
Why now? According to new research, lots of kids still think the word “builder” means “guy in a hard hat.” This campaign wants to change that and help everyone — especially girls — see that they can build, create, and lead, brick by brick.
As DMC puts it: “It’s important to encourage all kids, especially girls, to unleash their creativity and know they can do anything.”