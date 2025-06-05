ContestsEvents
RUN DMC & LEGO Remix ‘It’s Like That’ to Uplift Girl Builders

RUN DMC and LEGO remix “It’s Like That” to break stereotypes and show girls they’ve got serious builder energy, too.

Kayla Morgan
344_Lego-Girls_Stills_11

344_Lego-Girls_Stills_11

Photo Courtesy of LEGO

What happens when hip-hop legends meet plastic bricks? Something seriously awesome. RUN DMC has teamed up with LEGO to drop a whole new spin on their iconic 1983 track "It’s Like That" — and this time, it’s all about girl power.

Their new remix is part of LEGO’s campaign called “She Built That,” which aims to inspire the next generation of female builders. The music video features mini LEGO versions of Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels jamming alongside a powerhouse group of real-life creators, including DJ Livia, superstar drummer Nandi Bushell, singer Pink Oculus, and Chinese alt-pop artist Cacien.

Together, they flip the message of the original song to challenge the old idea that builders have to be boys. Spoiler: they definitely don’t.

The music video is a burst of color, cool LEGO animations, and even sign language. It shines a spotlight on girls from around the world as bold, unstoppable creators.

Why now? According to new research, lots of kids still think the word “builder” means “guy in a hard hat.” This campaign wants to change that and help everyone — especially girls — see that they can build, create, and lead, brick by brick.

As DMC puts it: “It’s important to encourage all kids, especially girls, to unleash their creativity and know they can do anything.”

LegoRun DMC
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
