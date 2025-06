The Best Tourist Activities in Massachusetts

Traveling can be such a fun experience no matter the season, but taking a big trip to a tourist spot can also be expensive. While Americans love to center their summer and holiday plans around vacations and visits, the cost of those trips can really add up, especially when considering transportation, the hotel, renting a car, eating and everything else that goes along with a real vacation. That's why it's so great to find some totally free tourist attractions across the country, because sometimes, a freebie is just what is needed. Now, one outlet has named the best free tourist attraction in every state, including this one.

The Top Tourist Attractions in the State

The crew at Travel Pulse has rounded up a tally of the best free attractions across America. In the piece, they note that even though "the price of travel continues to rise, it's nice to know that there are still plenty of free attractions around the U.S.A. to enjoy." Also, thankfully, "from towns full of so much history it can soaked up on a stroll through town to state capitol buildings, parks and attractions, the list of free things to do in every state is stacked with fun."

As for Massachusetts, Travel Pulse notes that there's lots of free stuff to do in Boston. "The Bay State offers plenty of adventures that won't break the bank, most famously in Boston, home to the iconic Freedom Trail—a 2.5-mile path that winds past sites connected to the American Revolution—which is arguably the nation's best free attraction," they state, noting that they love that option. They also suggesting looking at the city's beautiful skyline from the Harborwalk or strolling "the lively Quincy Market."