The Sports Bra Eyes Boston as New Women’s Sports Hub

A bar dedicated to uplifting women's sports is planned for a future opening in Boston.

The Sports Bra, the only sports bar in the country dedicated to exclusively showing women's sports, has targeted Boston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, and St. Louis for franchise locations. Portland, Oregon, is its current sole location.

“Together, we're serving fans nationwide who are hungry for spaces that not only champion women's sports but create a community where everyone feels like they belong,” The Sports Bra founder and CEO Jenny Nguyen said in a media release. “There is no better moment than this to open these places.”

Details about where or when the Boston franchise will open have not been made public.

According to the release, each franchise location of The Sports Bra will be locally owned and operated. Each operation will serve food and beverage products sourced from local women-owned breweries, distilleries, farms, and artisan food establishments.

The Sports Bras is backed by Alexis Ohanian, husband of Serena Williams and cofounder of Reddit. Ohanian's 776 Foundation invested in The Sports Bra in 2024 to expand its business footprint through franchising. When applications for potential franchisees opened last October, hundreds reached out with interest.

According to Boston.com, the Boston franchise of The Sports Bra will be the first bar in the area dedicated to celebrating women's sports.

The city's growing interest in women's sports is evidenced by the work of Watch With Us Boston. For more than a year, this group of women's sports fans has hosted pop-ups and watch parties in bars and venues around the Boston area for major women's sporting events.