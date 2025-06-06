Judge Warns Diddy as Witness Describes ‘Hotel Nights’ and Pressure to Perform

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing serious federal charges, and his trial took a dramatic turn Thursday when a woman using the name “Jane” took the stand. She gave emotional testimony about what she says was a controlling and disturbing relationship with the music mogul—and even got the judge involved.

According to a report from CNN, after the jury left for lunch, Judge Arun Subramanian scolded Combs for trying to interact with the jury. He warned that if Diddy kept it up, he could be kicked out of the courtroom.

But the real spotlight was on Jane. Her testimony painted a picture of a relationship that began with excitement but turned dark fast. She said she met Combs in November 2020 and started dating him in early 2021. “I was pretty head over heels,” she said. They traveled together, did drugs, and had what seemed like a passionate relationship at first.

But by May 2021, Combs started talking about a sexual fantasy—watching Jane sleep with other men. One night while they were high and already having sex, she says Combs told her, “I can make this fantasy a reality if you would like that to happen.” Jane said yes, feeling caught up in the moment and wanting to make him happy.

According to USA TODAY, Just hours later, a male escort named “Don” showed up at their hotel room. Jane said she and Don touched each other while Combs, naked, watched and pleasured himself. The night ended with Combs and Jane having sex afterward.

At first, she admitted it felt “exhilarating” and “taboo.” But soon, it became the norm. Jane said that from then on, about 90% of their sexual encounters involved another man. “It just completely set the tone for our relationship moving forward,” she said.

She kept going along with it, not because she wanted to, but because she loved him—and because he had financial control. Combs paid her $10,000 a month in rent, gave her money, and became her main source of income. When she told him she didn’t want to keep doing these “hotel nights,” she says he was dismissive. If she pushed back, he would say things like, “If you want to break up, that’s fine,” and threaten to cut her off financially.

“I felt obligated to perform these nights for him,” she said.

Jane testified that these encounters happened every time she saw Combs between May 2021 and October 2023—in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and even the Caribbean.