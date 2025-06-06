Mass. Youth Soccer Players to Participate in ‘Night at the Revs’ at Gillette Stadium on June 14

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough is set to host a special event for youth soccer players on Saturday, June 14.

According to an Andover News report, teams from several Massachusetts towns will take the field before the New England Revolution's match against FC Cincinnati begins for a special "Night at the Revs" event.

Organized in partnership with the New England Revolution's Youth Soccer Partnership Program, the activity aims to create a memorable experience for youth soccer players. Participating youth soccer organizations will receive discounted ticket pricing, reserved parking, and recognition during the game.

The evening's schedule will include youth soccer matches on the Gillette Stadium field. Following the matches, families can watch the MLS match between the New England Revolution and their Eastern Conference rival, FC Cincinnati. The match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.