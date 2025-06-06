ContestsEvents
Win Lil Wayne Tickets All Week Long

Lil Wayne is bringing 20+ years of Carter Classics to Xfinity Center on August 6th!

HOT 96.9 has your chance all week long to grab tickets to the show!

Starting Monday, listen each week day at approximately 8a, 10a, 12p, 3p, and 5p for the winning Code Word. When you hear, you’ll have 20 minutes to enter to below for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

The more code words you catch, the more chances you have to win, so keep it locked on HOT 96.9. You can listen live on your phone with the free HOT 96.9 App, stream right here on hot969boston.com or tell your smart speaker to play HOT 96.9 Boston!

Contest Rules

Lil WayneTygaXfinity Center
