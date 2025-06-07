June 7 is an extraordinary date in hip-hop and R&B that has witnessed many memorable moments. One celebrated artist commemorating their birthday on this date is the Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, who was born in 1990. She shot to fame in 2011 after the video to her song "Pu$$y" went viral on YouTube. Her debut album, The New Classic, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, becoming the highest chart entry for a female rapper's debut album since Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has witnessed the release of many influential hip-hop and R&B albums:

1994: American rapper Warren G released his debut album, Regulate… G Funk Era. With hits including "Regulate" and "This D.J.," it debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper Warren G released his debut album, Regulate… G Funk Era. With hits including "Regulate" and "This D.J.," it debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2011: American rapper Tech N9ne dropped his eleventh album, All 6's and 7's, through his Strange Music label. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 4 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper Tech N9ne dropped his eleventh album, All 6's and 7's, through his Strange Music label. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 4 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2019: American rapper Tyga released his seventh album, Legendary, which included the hit singles "Taste" and "Haute." The album debuted at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 7 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper Tyga released his seventh album, Legendary, which included the hit singles "Taste" and "Haute." The album debuted at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 7 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2024: American rapper Ski Mask the Slump God dropped his sophomore album, 11th Dimension. It peaked at No. 55 on the Billboard 200 and No. 15 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

June 7 is replete with iconic cultural moments that still spark conversation in hip-hop and R&B circles:

1993: Music legend Prince changed his name to an unpronounceable symbol on his 35th birthday. While his true motivation for doing so was never revealed, it has been speculated that it was meant as a ploy to get out of his contract with Warner Records.

Music legend Prince changed his name to an unpronounceable symbol on his 35th birthday. While his true motivation for doing so was never revealed, it has been speculated that it was meant as a ploy to get out of his contract with Warner Records. 2023: American rap legend Tupac Shakur was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His star, the 2,758th on the Walk of Fame, is located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has witnessed several transformations and low points in the industry:

2012: American rapper Lil Phat was fatally shot in Atlanta at the age of 19, tragically ending his promising career. He was best known for his guest appearance on rapper Webbie's debut single, "Independent," which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 5 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

American rapper Lil Phat was fatally shot in Atlanta at the age of 19, tragically ending his promising career. He was best known for his guest appearance on rapper Webbie's debut single, "Independent," which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 5 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. 2023: American rapper Blueface was arrested in Las Vegas for attempted robbery. It was the "Thotiana" hitmaker's second arrest in less than a year, as he had been previously taken into custody for attempted murder.