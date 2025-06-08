Woman Gets $2M Massachusetts Lottery Win from Dad’s Gift
A scratch-off ticket from her father turned into a $2 million prize for a Georgia woman. She picked up her Massachusetts State Lottery winnings on June 3, 2025, in Dorchester.
After taxes, Vanesa Menijvar Acosta took home $1.3 million as a lump sum from the "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" game. Her father purchased the $50 ticket at East Boston Corner Market, 233 London St. in East Boston. The store will receive a $20,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.
Though she didn't snag the top prize of $25 million playing the state's priciest scratch game, the "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" still made her a millionaire.
Acosta told lottery officials that she plans on using her winnings to buy a house and go to college.
Winners can pick annual payments or take the cash now. Either way, the government gets its cut through state and federal taxes.