Cardi B Claps Back at Critics with Heartfelt Speech at ASCAP Awards

Cardi B used her moment in the spotlight not just to celebrate an award, but to speak up for something she believes in: collaboration.

On Sunday (June 8), while accepting the ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award during a private ceremony in Los Angeles, the rapper addressed critics who have questioned her songwriting over the years.

“I hate that I hate the idea that if you don’t write every line on your own that it makes what you have to say not real,” she said.

She explained that music, at its core, has always been a shared effort. From lyrics to emotions, the most meaningful songs often come from a team.

“Music is a collaboration it has always been. The biggest hits, the greatest records come from teamwork. They come from sharing experiences, energy, pain and joy. It’s not about ego, it’s about impact and I love my team.”

To clarify her own process, Cardi added that she’s deeply involved in the work—even when others contribute.

“I write, I co-write, I rewrite. I speak to what’s true to me. My pen, my mind, my feelings are in every verse and in every hook and I respect every writer who brings their magic to the table.”

Her comments come as debates around ghostwriting in Hip-Hop continue. Some online critics didn’t hold back, with one posting, “This is embarrassing to the culture.”

Another added, “So she basically saying – she don’t write her RAPS – it’s a collaboration/ team work. Man helllll nahhh!”

Still, others applauded her honesty and impact. One supporter tweeted, “I’m proud of you @iamcardib. These flowers and recognition you get for your writing and talent, that’s what matters. Not what haters say behind these pages.”

ASCAP Chairman Paul Williams also praised her, saying she’s “redefining and challenging the norms for women” in Hip-Hop, and called her “unapologetic authenticity and talent” a powerful force in the culture.