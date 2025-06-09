Golf Digest Names Brookline Golf Course the Best in Massachusetts

A new ranking has named a Brookline golf course the best in Massachusetts.

Golf Digest called The Country Club's Main Course in Brookline the best golf course that Massachusetts has to offer. The magazine dedicated to information for pro golfers said the course's Clyde and Squirrel nine holes combine to make it one of the best 18-hole courses in the world.

Parts of the course's main 18 holes have been used in tournaments such as the 2013 U.S. Amateur and the 2022 U.S. Open. The course's other nine holes, called Primrose, hosted the 1963 and 1988 U.S. Opens.

Here's what Golf Digest had to say about The Country Club:

"We rank the combination of the Main Course (the Clyde and Squirrel nines) clearly good enough to be one of the top courses in the world. Gil Hanse performed some course restoration prior to the 2013 U.S. Amateur at The Country Club and again prior to the 2022 U.S. Open, won by Matthew Fitzpatrick. The USGA used a new configuration of 18 holes for that championship, eliminating the par-4 fourth and adding the tiny, downhill par-3 11th to the mix, the first time the hole was used since the 1913 Open won by Francis Ouimet."