Ideal Pizza in Jamaica Plain Plans Return with Rebrand as Pete’s A Pizza

A staple of Jamaica Plain, Ideal Pizza, is returning to the community with a new name but the same ownership.

Originally opened by Gervasios Papadopoulos and his family in 1998, Ideal Pizza is now under the direction of Papadopoulos' son, Panagiotis. A Universal Hub report said the pizzeria would operate in the same 484 Centre St. space.

Although Panagiotis was hesitant to part ways with the restaurant in 2022, he believed it was the right decision.

“After many years of running it as a family business, we decided to sell it,” Panagiotis explained to What Now Boston. “My father wanted to retire, and I didn't think I could do it by myself.”

However, the original buyer ultimately abandoned the pizza shop, leaving the business closed by July 2024. Panagiotis couldn't give up on the establishment. He began working to bring the pizzeria back last fall, ultimately receiving the green light earlier this week. A Zoning Board of Appeals approved his application to reopen the establishment under a new name: Pete's A Pizza.

“I missed the community of Jamaica Plain,” he told What Now Boston. “They've been so supportive over the 30-plus years we've been there. People just stop in, say hi, and look at the progress that's been going on inside the shop.”

According to Panagiotis, Pete's A Pizza's menu will resemble that of the original Ideal Pizza, featuring a variety of pizzas, calzones, salads, specialty wraps, and hot and cold subs. Customers can also order steak tips, wings, chicken tenders, pasta, and ravioli, in addition to a selection of desserts, including baklava and cheesecake.