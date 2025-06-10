Boston Common Frog Pond Spray Pool to Open June 24

Mayor Michelle Wu, along with Chief Climate Officer and Interim Boston Parks Commissioner Brian Swett, announced the reopening of the Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool on June 24, marking the start of the summer wading season.

A celebratory event will take place at 11 a.m., featuring treats, activities, and a visit from Frog Pond Freddie, the official mascot. Sponsors such as Bank of America, H.P. Hood LLC, and the New England Dairy Council will support the event.

Attendees can enjoy sparkling water from Polar Beverages, frozen treats from H.P. Hood LLC, and dairy product samples from the New England Dairy Council. The Boston Music Project will offer an instrument petting zoo, while organizations like Boston Children's Hospital, Made 2 Clean MA, and IMPACT Melanoma will share summer safety tips.

Additionally, the Boston Public Library, Boston Public Health Commission, Science for Scientists, Friends of the Public Garden, Boston Fire Department, and Boston Water and Sewer Commission will host giveaways and activities.

The Frog Pond, managed by The Skating Club of Boston and staffed by youth workers from the Boston Youth Fund, operates year-round, offering ice skating in the winter and a carousel in the spring and fall. The spray pool will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labor Day.