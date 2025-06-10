ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Boston Common Frog Pond Spray Pool to Open June 24

Mayor Michelle Wu, along with Chief Climate Officer and Interim Boston Parks Commissioner Brian Swett, announced the reopening of the Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool on June 24, marking…

Tim Staskiewicz
Boston Common Frog Pond

(Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

Mayor Michelle Wu, along with Chief Climate Officer and Interim Boston Parks Commissioner Brian Swett, announced the reopening of the Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool on June 24, marking the start of the summer wading season.

A celebratory event will take place at 11 a.m., featuring treats, activities, and a visit from Frog Pond Freddie, the official mascot. Sponsors such as Bank of America, H.P. Hood LLC, and the New England Dairy Council will support the event.

Attendees can enjoy sparkling water from Polar Beverages, frozen treats from H.P. Hood LLC, and dairy product samples from the New England Dairy Council. The Boston Music Project will offer an instrument petting zoo, while organizations like Boston Children's Hospital, Made 2 Clean MA, and IMPACT Melanoma will share summer safety tips.

Additionally, the Boston Public Library, Boston Public Health Commission, Science for Scientists, Friends of the Public Garden, Boston Fire Department, and Boston Water and Sewer Commission will host giveaways and activities.

The Frog Pond, managed by The Skating Club of Boston and staffed by youth workers from the Boston Youth Fund, operates year-round, offering ice skating in the winter and a carousel in the spring and fall. The spray pool will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labor Day.

For more details, visit www.bostonfrogpond.com or call (617) 635-2120.

BostonKids
Tim StaskiewiczEditor
Related Stories
Trapelo Road Playground
Local NewsWaltham Puts Time Limits, Parking Rules in Place at Popular New Universal PlaygroundJennifer Eggleston
New Bedford Whaling Museum Sees Big Jump in Visitors, Thanks to Train Service and School Tours
Local NewsNew Bedford Whaling Museum Sees Big Jump in Visitors, Thanks to Train Service and School ToursJennifer Eggleston
Fiesta Shows Brings Fresh Spring Carnival to Concord Following Kiwanis Fair Cancellation
Local NewsFiesta Shows Brings Fresh Spring Carnival to Concord Following Kiwanis Fair CancellationJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect