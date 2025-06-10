Waltham Puts Time Limits, Parking Rules in Place at Popular New Universal Playground

An exciting universal playground has recently opened in the City of Waltham, Massachusetts, and has already drawn crowds and received accolades for its inclusionary playground design! The facility is all-ages and all-abilities and includes a spray deck, flexible surfaces, mini golf, and sensory-friendly equipment. The playground's quick rise in popularity — especially on social media — has led to an influx of visitors, sparking both excitement and logistical concerns among residents.

"The floor is kind of cushioned, which is nice, and the more you walk around, the more you see hidden little things the kids love. It's just great!" said local mom Ariel Brito. Parents say the space offers more than just recreation — it encourages community. "I think the new rules are fair. Everybody needs a chance to play at the playground," added Gina McClary.

To address the overwhelming crowds, particularly on weekends, the city has implemented new rules. Parking is now reservable only on weekends, with a maximum of two hours of parking available for visitors. Park rangers will be on the ground confirming permits and enforcing regulations. The vast majority of residents indicated they supported the new regulations, with the belief that it would provide protection and cultivate an enjoyable experience of safety.

Nonetheless, there continue to be some lingering questions regarding the capacity of the site, especially as summer rolls around. "I've driven by and been like absolutely not. It was wild. I wouldn't even bother coming in on the weekend," said one mom of a toddler. Another neighbor noted, "Once school's out, once the spray deck is then opened, which looks amazing, I think we might still have the same problem during the week."