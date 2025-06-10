Wu-Tang Clan Kicks Off Farewell Tour with Epic 40-Song Baltimore Show

At CFG Bank Arena, Wu-Tang Clan performed through a two-hour set that shook Baltimore to its core. The June 6 show kicked off their Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour, and brought the full crew together, including Ol' Dirty Bastard's son, for what might be their final run.

"This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music and culture -- most importantly, to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years," said RZA in a statement noted in Arizona Central.

The show was split into four wild segments. First, they rocked the stage with the classic "Bring da Ruckus," followed by "Wu-Tang Clan Ain't Nuthing Ta F' Wit." Then Method Man, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, and GZA each took the spotlight with their solo hits, turning up the heat with each track.

Young Dirty Bastard stormed the stage next. He ripped through his father's classics, including "Shimmy Shimmy Ya," "Brooklyn Zoo," and "Got Your Money," keeping the spirit of ODB alive. The night peaked with "C.R.E.A.M." and "Triumph." RZA closed things out by mixing tracks from their legendary album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

Hip-hop powerhouse Run the Jewels will fire up fans as the opening acts for the tour at each stop. You can catch them performing at almost every major city in America. They'll rock Madison Square Garden in New York, shake the United Center in Chicago, and take over the Crypto.com Arena in LA.

After a 10-year break, their 1997 hit "Impossible" made its way back to the stage. "Sunlight" and "Roar of the Lion" got the crowd moving, too.

Their smash hit "C.R.E.A.M." now tops 510 million Spotify streams. "Wu-Tang Clan Ain't Nuthing Ta' F' Wit" is the second most-streamed song with 163 million plays.