Boston Tops List as Most Expensive U.S. City to Raise Children

A recent SmartAsset study looking at 48 major U.S. cities reveals parents typically spend $26,000 a year raising their children. Boston leads the pack, with families shelling out an eye-popping $36,000 annually for child-related expenses.

The study highlights big differences across regions. Parents in Massachusetts pay more than twice what families in the South spend on their kids. Childcare hits Massachusetts families the hardest - costing them a massive $21,503 every year.

Behind Boston, San Francisco comes in second for child-raising costs. San Jose, Seattle, and Hartford fill out the list of priciest cities, each exceeding the country's average yearly child-related expenses of $25,181.

Southern cities prove much easier on the wallet. Birmingham emerges as the most affordable major city. Memphis comes next at $18,677 per year, with Nashville, Atlanta, and San Antonio making up the rest of the most budget-friendly locations.

In a surprising development, St. Louis saw its costs jump 20% to $19,858 last year. Childcare ate up almost half that amount at $9,727, demonstrating how quickly expenses can climb in one category.

Housing costs vary dramatically by region. While Memphis families pay about $1,900 yearly for housing, families in coastal cities often fork over triple that amount.

Where you live makes a huge difference over time. Moving from Massachusetts to Mississippi could help parents save up to $439,000 during their child's first 18 years - enough money to buy a home in many places.

Parents who work and have kids under five face the toughest financial challenge. Their extra yearly costs start at $16,000 in Mississippi, but climb to double that in more expensive states.