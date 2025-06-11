Drake’s OVO Empire: Beats, Brands, and Big Moves
Drake’s OVO started with music and exploded into fashion, sports, and beyond. Here’s how the rapper built a full-blown empire.
When you think of Drake, what comes to mind? Probably a moody banger like “Hotline Bling” or “God’s Plan,” right? But behind the chart-topping songs and meme-worthy dance moves, the Canadian rapper has been building something much bigger—his own empire.
Drake’s October’s Very Own, better known as OVO, is more than just a cool owl logo on hoodies. It’s a music label, a fashion brand, a sports partner, and a full-blown lifestyle movement.
From Mixtapes to Mogul Moves
Drake co-founded October’s Very Own (OVO) back in 2008, the same year he dropped his breakthrough mixtape So Far Gone. The name is a nod to his birth month, October, and his early crew.
Fast forward a few years, and OVO had grown into a full-on record label, signing artists like PartyNextDoor, Majid Jordan, dvsn, and more. Drake wasn’t just the star—he was the boss. The label officially partnered with Warner Records in 2012, according to a report from Billboard.
Fashion That Flies
If you've ever seen someone rocking a sleek hoodie with a golden owl on it, that’s OVO Clothing. Launched in 2011, the fashion line became a hit, mixing luxury streetwear with Drake’s Toronto-rooted style. People love the exclusivity—many drops sell out fast. It’s become part of the culture, like Supreme or Off-White.
Drake even teamed up with big brands like Canada Goose, Nike, and Jordan Brand, bringing OVO style into global fashion. One of their most famous collabs? A pair of $225 gold OVO Air Jordan 10s.
Courtside with the Raptors
Drake’s hometown love runs deep. In 2013, he became the Global Ambassador for the Toronto Raptors, his favorite NBA team. That wasn’t just a title—he helped revamp the team’s image with new branding, an OVO-inspired black-and-gold jersey, and even an annual “Drake Night” at the arena.
When the Raptors won their first championship in 2019, Drake wasn’t just a fan—he was part of the team’s story.
Business, Not Just Bars
Besides fashion and sports, Drake has invested in everything from whiskey (his Virginia Black brand) to streaming services and even backed a scented candle line (yes, one is rumored to smell like him).
Drake isn’t just making hits—he’s making moves. He turned OVO from a nickname into an empire that stretches across music, fashion, sports, and business. So next time you hear “Started From the Bottom,” just remember: he really meant it.