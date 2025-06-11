Nicki Minaj and Wayne Reunite on ‘Banned From NO (Remix)’
Nicki Minaj returns on Lil Wayne’s remix, delivering clever lines, a Wayne tribute, and shots at critics and the NFL.
Days after being absent from Tha Carter VI, Nicki Minaj reunited with Wayne on the “Banned From NO (Remix)”, which dropped Wednesday (June 11).
Fans had expected the longtime collaborators to appear together on the album, but that moment never came—until now. Less than a week later, Minaj made her presence felt with a fierce verse and sharp wordplay that instantly grabbed attention.
Nicki opens the track with a chorus packed with clever double meanings, name-dropping NBA teams like the Pacers, Knicks, and Lakers to deliver punchy metaphors. Then, she dives into a hard-hitting verse, where no one is safe.
She directly calls out former NFL star and podcast host Shannon Sharpe, who has been publicly critical of her in the past.
“If I send a pic of Shannon you ain’t that Sharpe / Cause you still can’t spell Prague and that’s horrible,” she raps.
Nicki also salutes one of Lil Wayne’s iconic lines from his Pharrell-produced song “Yes”: “Weezy F Baby and the F is for Phenomenal,” she says, showing love to her Young Money mentor.
Before wrapping up her verse, Minaj turns her attention to the NFL, calling them out for not including Wayne in this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show—even though it was held in his hometown of New Orleans.
“NFL, fire some n—s and then call us,” she declares.
Many fans also noticed that the remix borrows heavily from a late-‘90s New York rap classic—“Banned From TV” by Noreaga, featuring Big Pun, Cam’ron, Nature, Jadakiss, and Styles P.
Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter VI, released Friday (June 6), includes 19 songs with features from Kodak Black, MGK, Bono, BigXthaPlug, Jelly Roll, and Big Sean. But this remix stands out as the first Minaj-Wayne collaboration since 2023’s “RNB” from Pink Friday 2.
Listen to the “Banned From NO (Remix)” here (Content Warning: Explicit lyrics).