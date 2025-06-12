2 Chainz Links Up with Ne-Yo on Fresh Track from Red Clay Film Soundtrack

A new single titled "Not The Same" just dropped. The track brings together 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo, marking their first collaboration through Empire Records.

This single is part of the soundtrack for his short film Red Clay, which he co-wrote with actor Omar Epps. "My inspiration to write this film came from the need to unpack brutal truths and showcase the complexities of why black and brown communities normalize trauma," said 2 Chainz in an exclusive chat with Variety."

"It's my hope to inspire conversations which motivate people to have more grace and compassion towards one another," he added.

Before "Not The Same," 2 Chainz released two other soundtrack cuts for Red Clay: a collab with The Isley Brothers on "ATL Experience" and "Sista Wives" featuring Lil Yachty. This is only his second record of 2025, as we haven't heard new music from 2 Chainz since Life Is Beautiful, his February project with Larry June and The Alchemist.

Shot in Georgia, the music video shows a casual backyard scene. It features some clips from Red Clay, including shots of a card game. A striking opening sequence tracks a butterfly as it floats past dancers and party-goers.

The film, which screened at the Atlanta Film Festival on May 3rd, tells the tale of a young man named Nook struggling with his mom's addiction. Omar Epps helped co-write it, and the movie also made waves at BET's Experience Fan Fest.

Raw emotions pour through the lyrics. "I miss pop tellin' me that we was eye to eye, he died right in front of me, I still don't know what to do." Producer Streetrunner composed the beat that carries these words.