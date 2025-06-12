City of Cambridge Commemorates Juneteenth with Parade, Community Events
The City of Cambridge has announced several activities and events to commemorate Juneteenth, a day that recognizes the end of slavery in the United States. The following citywide events and programs…
The following citywide events and programs are free and open to the public:
CPL Park Sounds 2025: Juneteenth Celebration with the Dave Macklin Band
The Main Library at 449 Broadway will celebrate Juneteenth with the Dave Macklin Band paying tribute to the musical contributions of Black artists on Saturday, June 14, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Park Sounds 2025 will feature free outdoor musical performances that celebrate local artists on the front lawn of the Cambridge Public Library Main Branch. Bring a chair and food to celebrate. Registration is not required.
Juneteenth Drum Circle
The Main Library at 449 Broadway will host an hour of drumming with Ammaya Dance and Drum to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday, June 14, from 11 a.m. to noon. This event is recommended for children ages 5 and older and their caregivers. In the event of inclement weather, the drum circle will be held in the Curious George Room.
Juneteenth Freedom Day Parade and Celebration
This year's Juneteenth parade and celebration on Thursday, June 19, at 10 a.m. will feature music, food, performances, games, and activities. The parade will begin and conclude from 10 Pleasant Street at the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Pleasant Street in Central Square. The parade will move down Pleasant Street to Western Avenue and Blackstone Street, and it will conclude at Riverside Press Park. The celebration continues at the park with music, food, and fun for everyone.