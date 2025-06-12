City of Cambridge Commemorates Juneteenth with Parade, Community Events

The City of Cambridge has announced several activities and events to commemorate Juneteenth, a day that recognizes the end of slavery in the United States.

The following citywide events and programs are free and open to the public:

CPL Park Sounds 2025: Juneteenth Celebration with the Dave Macklin Band

The Main Library at 449 Broadway will celebrate Juneteenth with the Dave Macklin Band paying tribute to the musical contributions of Black artists on Saturday, June 14, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Park Sounds 2025 will feature free outdoor musical performances that celebrate local artists on the front lawn of the Cambridge Public Library Main Branch. Bring a chair and food to celebrate. Registration is not required.

Juneteenth Drum Circle

The Main Library at 449 Broadway will host an hour of drumming with Ammaya Dance and Drum to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday, June 14, from 11 a.m. to noon. This event is recommended for children ages 5 and older and their caregivers. In the event of inclement weather, the drum circle will be held in the Curious George Room.

Juneteenth Freedom Day Parade and Celebration