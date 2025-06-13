Berklee Students Win FIFA World Cup Music Competition for Boston

Two music grads from Berklee created Boston's official World Cup song for 2026. Their work stands out: Boston picked students while other cities went with pros. The track will blast through Gillette Stadium's speakers during seven matches next year.

"The project was initially introduced to us as a remix competition that Berklee was holding," said Deven Kamra Lyons to CBS Boston.

Working side by side, Ben Zakharenko and Kamra Lyons spent countless nights mixing tracks. Their final piece weaves Celtic rhythms with rock beats, capturing Boston's grit while meeting FIFA's strict rules.

Staff at the school praised their work. "From the beginning, Deven and Ben really stood out," said Kareem Clarke, who helped guide the students.

Professor Jason Petrin backed their song: "Theirs really captured everything we were looking for. The quality was there, so you know one of the big things is just the quality of the production, the quality of the writing."

Each brought their own skills to the mix. "I handled the acoustic parts, recording flutes, guitars, and other instruments I play," Zakharenko said.

Living together sparked their partnership. "Since we shared a room and heard each other's work anyway, we decided to join forces," Zakharenko added. "Together we could make something better than either of us alone."

When the World Cup kicks off, their music will pump through the stadium for six group matches and one quarter-final. FIFA asked each host city across North America to bring its own sound to the games.