Beyoncé Celebrates Twins’ Birthday Onstage During London Tour Stop

Kayla Morgan
Beyoncé looks on during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at Shell Energy Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Texas holding a rally supporting reproductive rights with recording artists Beyonce and Willie Nelson.
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Even on a global stage, Beyoncé makes time for what matters most—family.

During her Cowboy Carter tour stop in London on Thursday, June 12, she paused the show to celebrate a special milestone: her twins Rumi and Sir turning eight. With thousands of fans joining in, it became a birthday moment to remember.

"Everybody say happy birthday, Rumi,” Beyoncé, said warmly from the stage. The crowd responded instantly, echoing the message with joy.

Blue Ivy Carter, stood beside her mom, smiling proudly and affectionately holding Rumi’s chin as the moment played out on the arena’s jumbotron. Beyoncé then added, “Say happy birthday, Sir! Mommy loves you,” as the cheers continued. Rumi leaned into her mother’s side, smiling shyly during the embrace.

Beyoncé shares Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir with husband Jay-Z (Shawn Carter). The couple, who began dating in the early 2000s and married in 2008, welcomed Blue Ivy in 2012 and the twins in 2017.

While Rumi and Blue Ivy have joined their mom on the Cowboy Carter tour—a tradition Blue Ivy began during the Renaissance World Tour—Sir tends to stay away from the spotlight. However, fans caught a rare glimpse of him in a home video shown during Beyoncé’s tour kickoff at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 28.

Rumi also made her musical debut on the Cowboy Carter album, opening the track Protector with the sweet line: "Mom, can I hear the lullaby please?"

Jay-Z explained the meaning behind the twins’ names shortly after their birth: "Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter," he said in August 2017. "Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir."

Whether commanding a stadium or pausing for a birthday hug, Beyoncé reminds us that her most important role is being a mom.

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
