Boston Adds 100 Bluebike Stations After 5 Million Rides Last Year

The city will add 100 new bike docks after riders took 5 million trips in 2023. The network stretches across Boston and the nearby cities of Cambridge, Somerville, and Brookline.

"It provides a fast and reliable, and affordable way to get around the city," said Kim Foltz, program manager for Boston Bikes, to NBC Boston. "It just really helps connect the city, makes easy access to places for people."

Most Boston homes sit within a quick walk to a dock. Yet busy spots like downtown and Fenway Park often run out of space. Riders circle blocks searching for open spots to park.

"We want to make sure that there are bikes and docks available for people when they arrive, especially in areas like downtown, like the Fenway, places that just have a very high density," Foltz said. "We just don't have enough capacity to really keep up with the need."

New docks will fix the shortage of parking spots. As summer brings more cars to streets, officials push for a switch from driving to biking.

The flat streets of Boston make biking simple. Riders zip past traffic while taking in views of the city.

Rules require bikes to end trips at official docks. Extra fees hit those who break this rule. The system tracks each bike's location.

Data shows where riders need more spots to park. Big events and tourist areas create the worst parking jams.