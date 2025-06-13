Five Retailers Coming to The Mall at Rockingham Park as $200M Casino Project Takes Shape

At The Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem, New Hampshire, five stores will open their doors while construction pushes ahead on a $200 million casino inside the building. The changes mark a big shift for shoppers.

LOFT started business at the vast shopping center last week. Two more shops, Kendra Scott and OFFLINE by Aerie, will start up when leaves turn brown. Caffe Nero and Five Below plan to open when the days are long and hot.

“By opening the Casino in phases, we can expedite the addition of charitable gaming to the entertainment and tourism assets that Salem has to offer in addition to generating contributions to organizations in need,” Jeff Farve, the executive VP of Casino Salem, said to patch.com.

Simon runs this giant mall, which fits more than 150 shops under one roof. As part of the updates, Lululemon will stretch out into a bigger space.

Casino Salem will fill three floors with games and food spots. By summer, players can try their luck at tables and slots, then grab a bite to eat. The buzz of activity grows stronger each day.

Just a quick half-hour drive from Boston puts shoppers right at the mall's front steps. Massachusetts folks cross the border to mix with New Hampshire buyers, making the place buzz with activity.

This isn't just about shopping anymore. The casino brings a whole new kind of fun to the building. When workers finish the job, Casino Salem will let people play games that help local charities.

By putting stores next to gaming tables, Simon shows how malls can change with the times. More visitors should stream through the doors once everything opens up.