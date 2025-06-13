MBTA Cuts Green Line Service for $113M Safety System Installation

BOSTON – JULY 7: An MBTA official redirects subway riders outside the Arlington subway station July 7, 2005 in Boston, Massachusetts. Thousands of riders were redirected after after a subway accident forced closure of the Green Line subway service just as Massachusetts authorities raised security at mass transit stations to orange alert status in response to earlier bombings in London. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

Starting this weekend, MBTA will reduce Green Line subway service 2% while workers install crash prevention equipment. The $113 million upgrade represents a key improvement, coming years after federal officials first called for automated safety measures 16 years ago.

The new Green Line Train Protection System monitors train locations through a complex network of sensors. When necessary, it warns operators about nearby trains and triggers emergency stops at red signals. This big project means taking trains offline during different installation phases.

This service change comes as Boston sees its summer wave of tourists, with many visitors depending on trains to get to Fenway Park and city attractions. Transit officials hope to finish the warning system installation on all trains by December.

A serious February crash in Somerville pushed for quick action after six people were injured and damage reached $6.5 million. Federal investigators found that going too fast through slow zones caused one train to crash into another.

Work begins with installing equipment on trains before moving to track improvements. Currently, B and C branch passengers face longer travel times during the work.

These safety features address an ongoing problem of crashes caused by operator mistakes. Despite earlier federal warnings, money problems delayed needed improvements for over ten years.

This modern system sends live updates about train positions and speeds. When danger approaches, the technology steps in - taking control from operators to stop red light running and speeding.