Chef Tiffani Faison Opens New Bubble Bath Champagne Bar on Boston’s Back Bay Rooftop

A swanky wine bar will crown the CitizenM Hotel at 408 Newbury Street when Bubble Bath opens its doors next July. The Back Bay spot marks another milestone for chef Tiffani Faison's growing Boston presence.

Perched high above the city streets, visitors can take in stunning Charles River vistas. The menu keeps things simple yet refined, featuring gourmet hot dogs, fresh popcorn, and premium caviar, all paired with an extensive wine list.

Since March 2022, the first Bubble Bath at High Street Place has built its reputation. Wine experts guide guests through selections, while a one-of-a-kind champagne vending machine adds whimsy to the experience.

As the summer launch approaches, Big Heart Hospitality seeks staff for the new spot. The team wants food runners and servers who can deliver top service.

This latest venture adds to Faison's Boston spots: Tenderoni's Pizza slings pies, while Dive Bar, Fool's Errand, and Sweet Cheeks Q round out the mix.

Wine takes center stage here. Expert staff stand ready to match guests with the perfect glass from an impressive selection of bubbles and still wines.